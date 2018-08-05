Government says it will continue working hard to ensure speedy development takes place in all the newly created districts in the country.

LUNTE District Administrative Officer Vincent Phiri says it is government’s desire to see to it that all people in the newly created districts have access to quality various social- economic quality services like other parts of the country.

Speaking when he inspected the construction of Chief Mukupa Kaoma’s palace on Tuesday, Mr. Phiri revealed that for this reason, a number of development projects such as the construction and rehabilitation of markets, schools, health posts among others are currently projected in the new district.

Mr. Phiri, who was accompanied by Council Chairperson Simon Chanda and several Heads of government departments , expressed happiness at the works that has been done on the palace by Jonko contractors.

He has since urged the contractor to continue working hard and ensure completion of project on schedule.

However, the DAO said he was not pleased that workers at the site working without protective clothing and thus gave the Jonko contractors management a week’s ultimatum to provide protective clothing’s for its workers.

But Jonko contractors Site Supervisor Martin Chanda assured the DAO that his company will provide protective clothing for the workers.

Works on the constructing of the palace in November, 2017 and will be completed by December, 2018..