THE Olympic swimming pool in Long Acres has not been sold but has been only leased out for development, Lusaka City Council (LCC) public relations manager George Sichimba said yesterday.

Sichimba said the local authority had observed with dismay reports in some sections of the media that the council had sold the Olympic Swimming Pool to Chinese nationals.

Sichimba said in a statement that LCC had only entered into a 14 – year lease agreement with Futsal Limited to develop the facility to international standards, emphasizing that the local authority had not sold the swimming pool and had no intentions of doing so.

“The lease is in the spirit of public private partnership (PPP) where government is encouraging public institutions to partner with the private sector to enhance service delivery,” Mr Sichimba said.

He said the LCC realised K30, 000 per month from the lease arrangement and that the sporting fraternity would be able to access better facilities once the improvements to the swimming pool were completed.

He said that the Chinese nationals who were found around the facility had been contracted by Futsal Limited to do some construction works.

Mr Sichimba said that so far Futsal Limited had put up modern Futsal playing fields and a change room.

He said Futsal Limited had big plans of constructing an ultra-modern indoor sports complex which would encompass a new swimming pool.

“LCC is hopeful that once the full construction plan is implemented, the council, Futsal Limited and members of the public will benefit from the partnership. The swimming pool remained idle for many years resulting in the local authority and the public not to realise any benefits from it hence, the decision to lease it out to a company with capacity to develop the facility,” he said.

Mr Sichimba said Indications were that this was one of the best lease agreements LCC had entered into so far. He charged that the emerging phenomenon of people peddling lies of council selling public properties such as markets and other properties when in fact not, was malicious and dangerous because it was causing unnecessary anxiety and anger in residents. He appealed to Lusaka residents and the sporting fraternity in particular to support the undertaking and other similar ventures aimed at improving standards of public properties.