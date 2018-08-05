The National Democratic Congress NDC has urged President Edgar Lungu to consider sending his Principal Private Secretary Simon Miti on forced leave.
NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge said the party strongly believe Dr. Miti is directly involved in the Henry Kapoko illicit activities at the Ministry of Health.
Dr. Miti served as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health when over K6.8 million was stolen by Kapoko and his associates.
Magistrate Exnorbit Zulu who handled the Kapoko case has raised serious concerns on why Dr. Miti was left out of the case.
Dr. Miti was controlling officer at the Ministry of Health and knew what was happening when Kapoko was stealing public funds.
Mr Musenge said sending Dr. Miti on forced leave will give law enforcement agencies time to probe the State House aide.
“It is puzzling that all the dubious activities by Kapoko and his associates eluded the attention of Dr. Miti. Dr. Miti is directly involved in the Kapoko saga. He knows exactly what was happening when Kapoko was abusing his office,” Mr Musenge said.
He said Dr. Miti should be allowed to face investigative agencies so that his name is cleared.
“As NDC, we thus, welcome the conviction of kapoko and his associates. The kapoko judgement should send a strong warning to all public service officers. Therefore, the 18 year jail sentence imposed on Kapoko is appropriate,” he said.
He added, “As NDC, we also want to urge the ACC to probe Zambia Air force Commander Eric Chimese who has been sent on forced leave. We have information that General Chimese was involved in a number of dubious corruption scandals at ZAF.”
“We therefore, urge President Lungu to forthwith dismiss Chimese so that his grand corruption activities at ZAF can be probed.”
ECL fouled to engage Miti. Miti was head of the corruption at MOH. Kapoko should attest to this. The mas lacks morals even in his personal life
Our “humble” leader can never send Miti on leave. EL does not fire corrupt staff, he protects them.
If EL was serious with the fight against corruption, he would have fired the likes of Kaizer, Amos, Kapata and Bowman.
There are very very few public servants that have not engaged in corrupt activities. And out of those very very few servants, most simply do not have that opportunity.
The case against Kapoko started before Lungu became leader. Otherwise this rat would still be roaming the streets of Lusaka, living it large.
Under Lungu, I struggle to find anyone that has been jailed for corruption.
Awe you are wrong. Eric is not targeted because of corruption. His case is being from Mansa, and seems he friendly to Harry Kalaba.
Avoid mixing issues of those who work at State House and us .
Nostradamus that is a very valid point Lungu will come like a tonne of bricks on anyone who supports other people.
On corruption he is very very weak!
Do you think OP has no information on Simon miti?
He just ignored it!
How can Lungu do such a noble thing? If lungu is ready and willing to turn a blind eye to the illegal shenanigans of his chola boy kaizer zulu, you truly believe he would suspend this chap? In a normal society, the same miti would have resigned on moral grounds in order to facilitate investigations in the hope of clearing his name. However, in the animal farm of zambia under PF, lungu will actually go and promote this miti chap. Boot licking will take you far in in the PF kindgom.
It is apf not PF.PF was transformed into apf immediately the chaotic succession took place.It ushered in the insulting mmd cadres!!
The title is misleading. Please correct.
My president, show them. People are taking your kindness to weakness. Next is you know who..
There is no Justice on Social Media. Simply because thefts and corruption happen in agencies and ministries headed by Permanent Secretaries does not make Permanent Secretaries culpable.
Why Magistrate forgot that Miti was transferred and dismissed over this matter till he was cleared leading to his reinstatement is something Miti should take up with the Judicial Complaints Authority.
It is the turn of the Kambwili to face Justice now.
Simon Miti was investigated and it turned out that he was a witness not an accused, so what will they be investigating? It’s not up to the judge to amend indictments, the best he could have done was declare him a hostile witness at trial. That part of the judgment will be struck off on appeal. Useless politicians like Musenge mustn’t always comment on things they least understand. Professionals will begin to shun the civil service because you want to treat them like politicians.
Ayatollah
Please stop annoying us,Miti maybe innocent of the actual theft by servant issues but was all this not done under his watch?The buck has to stop somewhere,at the very least he is definetly guilty of culpable negligence
