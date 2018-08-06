The 92nd edition Zambia agricultural and commercial which opened its doors to the public on July 31st, 2018 has come to its close, this evening.

This year’s show which was held under the theme: “Sustainable Economic empowerment ” was officially opened by Republican President Edgar Lungu and attracted 24 foreign countries, 106 international and over 1000 local participant.

President Lungu in his opening address tipped the farming community to use Agriculture as a business by learning to negotiate for good prices to get profit.

Mr. Lungu challenged the farmers and the private sector to always work hard and not just wait for government to set limits if they are to maximize profits in the agricultural sector.

Agriculture and Commercial Show Society of Zambia President Caroline Silwamba had by broadcast time not issued the official position of the of the success of this year’s event.

Mrs. Silwamba has however encouraged both local and international exhibitors not relent and utilize the platform in showcasing their products and services in future.

During this year’s show, a number of seminars for show-goers to understand fully various issues regarding the agriculture sector such as promoting sustainable business in Zambia, among others.

A number of local exhibitors such as Amon Lungu used the event to show the country’s potential in social- economic that needs to be exploited and promoted.

Mr. Lungu exhibited his innovation, the first-ever-sports car propelled using a mobile phone, much to the excitement of show-goers including President Lungu, senior government officials and technocrats.

This year’s show added more add colour with South African and Zimbabwean artists Mafikizolo and Jah Prayzah, respectively taking center stage in entertaining the show-goers most of whom presumably enjoyed themselves.

Not to be left out , the traditional dancing troop also did its share of dancing with the makishi dance from Zambezi district, North-western Province taking the center stage much to the amusement of the guests.