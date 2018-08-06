Government has bemoaned the increased number of women being conduits of wildlife crime.

Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela says a number of unsuspecting women are being used by poachers as conduits of wildlife crime.

Mr. Sikwela recently three women have as a result been handed five years in prison sentences each for various wildlife crimes by Subordinate Courts in Lusaka and Chipata Districts, respectively.

The Lusaka Subordinate Court convicted and sentenced two women one of the these being 47-year-old, Scholastica Chisimba, who was sentenced for five years imprisonment with hard labour for Unlawful Possession of Prescribed Trophy, namely two (2) leopard skins, contrary to section 130 (2) of the Zambia Wildlife Act No. 14 of 2015.

The other one the same court convicted and sentenced is Beatrice Lupazula, equally for five years imprisonment with hard labour for Unlawful Possession of one (1) lion skin.

Elsewhere, the Chipata Subordinate Court convicted and sentenced Howard Nyirenda, to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour on 27 July 2018 for Unlawful Possession of Prescribed Trophy, namely two (2) pieces of ivory weighing 6.6kg, contrary to section 130 (2) of the Zambia Wildlife Act No. 14 of 2015.

Under the Zambia Wildlife Act No. 14 of 2015, Unlawful Possession of Prescribed Trophies such as Elephant Ivory, Rhino Horn, Cheetah, Leopard and Lion skins carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Mr. Sikwela says it is therefore important for locals ( and women in particular ) to actively take part in curbing dangerous vices like poaching that threaten many wildlife species to the brink of extension and rob the country of much needed revenues.

This is according to a press statement made available to ZANIS by Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe in Lusaka, today.