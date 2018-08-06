Power Dynamos reclaimed fourth post on Monday afternoon after barely breaking sweat to beat struggling Lumwana Radiants 3-0 at home in Kitwe.

The victory at Arthur Davies Stadium saw Power rebound from last weekend 1-0 away loss at Red Arrows in Lusaka that sent them down to fifth.

Zimbabwe international defender Jimmy Dzingai scored a brace on his home debut in his second game since joining from Zimbabwean club Yadah.

Dzigani scored two headers in the 3rd and 48th minutes but the latter goal left him with a mild concussion and had to be taking off and replaced by White Mwanambaba.

Power then put the result beyond doubt in the 65th minute through midfielder Larry Bwalya who capped his great day at the office with a goal after two assists for Dzingai.

Power have 48 points, two behind third placed Green Eagles and and two ahead of Nkana who have dropped to number five.

Lumwana meanwhile, are in a precarious situation at number 16 just above the bottom four relegation trap door on 27 points, six ahead of improving Napsa Stars and one behind National Assembly who are also steadily swimming away from the giant sucking sound of the drop zone.