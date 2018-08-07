A Zambian national, Margaret Mwila Buter has been shortlisted among those contending for the position of London Mayor on the Conservative Party.

Margaret is currently a Councillor in Richmond Ward when she has served since 2014.She is a passionate Conservationist and Environmentalist.

Councilor Buter is the first Zambian born to make history by being elected into the British political system, she speaks of an overwhelming support from the North Richmond community during the time leading to elections in which she eventually emerged with a landslide victory.

The next London mayoral election will be held on 7 May 2020, to elect the Mayor of London. The position is currently held by Sadiq Khan of the Labour Party, who was elected in 2016 with 44.2% of the first round vote.

She announced on Twitter that she was happy with the achievement calling it a milestone.

“I made it on the approved list for Conservatives candidate for #LondonMayor a milestone achievement as an African born woman-now fully endorsing my friend @joymorrissey who has made the final 10. SMASH IT on Saturday #JoyForLondon with fire for the final list. We deserve it!” she tweeted.