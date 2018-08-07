A Zambian national, Margaret Mwila Buter has been shortlisted among those contending for the position of London Mayor on the Conservative Party.
Margaret is currently a Councillor in Richmond Ward when she has served since 2014.She is a passionate Conservationist and Environmentalist.
Councilor Buter is the first Zambian born to make history by being elected into the British political system, she speaks of an overwhelming support from the North Richmond community during the time leading to elections in which she eventually emerged with a landslide victory.
The next London mayoral election will be held on 7 May 2020, to elect the Mayor of London. The position is currently held by Sadiq Khan of the Labour Party, who was elected in 2016 with 44.2% of the first round vote.
She announced on Twitter that she was happy with the achievement calling it a milestone.
“I made it on the approved list for Conservatives candidate for #LondonMayor a milestone achievement as an African born woman-now fully endorsing my friend @joymorrissey who has made the final 10. SMASH IT on Saturday #JoyForLondon with fire for the final list. We deserve it!” she tweeted.
Congrats to this Luapulan lady! We wish you all the best.
Her mum is pure Tonga from Chikankata area…
“Could have become” and yet the elections are in 2020, what is wrong with these Lusaka Times Journalists and their misinformation through broken English?
Bushe ni mwana BY olo mwishikulu? LT please give us more information before we bring voters from Luapula and Muchinga to vote for London Mayor!! 2020 tepatali ka!!
Ba LT, could you please provide more information. How is she Zambian, born where, got educated where then migrated to UK through … Is she the lady who once worked at ZNBC??
Well done Mwila Buter. It pays to work hard and let those who are bitter continue languishing whilst those with open minds and an eye to achieve win at all times.
