Wedson Nyirenda is plot to rebound from his South African PSL debut defeat when Baroka FC host Cape Town City on Wednesday.

Nyirenda made a bad start to his tenure as Baroka coach when they lost 1-0 away to Amazulu in Durban on Saturday.

Baroka now hosts Cape Town City who beat three-time South African champions 2-0 at home in their season opening game on the same date in Cape Town.

“We will just work on the mistakes that we have seen (from the Amazulu loss). There is nothing much that I can say and cannot offload anything before we play Cape Town FC,” Nyirenda said.

Nyirenda needs a confidence-boosting league victory on Wednesday night at home in Polokwane with his former club Kaizer Chiefs visiting them on August 14.