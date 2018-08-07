Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba has stressed that government is confident that the soon to be launched Zambia Airways will succeed.

Responding to concerns that government has no capacity to successfully run a national airline, Mr Mushimba said government has moved from that stage of fear.

“We are past this stage. Now allow the launch and the taste will be in the pudding. We are extremely confident that the work that has gone into this has covered all risks and having a strategic partner who knows a thing or two about running a sustainable airline, we can only wish for success and success we shall achieve,” Mr Mushimba said in an interview.

Mr Mushimba said Zambia Airways will fly the efficient turbo props for domestic and some regional routes.

He added that the Boeing 700 will be used for routes such as the Lusaka-Dubai and Airbus for the international routes such as Lusaka-New York.

Mr Mushimba also stressed that government is not buying any planes from Russia contrary to media reports from that country.

“I have repeatedly refuted the Russian plane story. Not sure why it has persisted. Zambia Airways is not talking to Russia about any planes. Please take it from me. Those are conspiracy theories,” he stated.

He maintained that 24th October this year still remains the official date on which the Zambia Airways will be launched.