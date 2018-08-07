Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba has stressed that government is confident that the soon to be launched Zambia Airways will succeed.
Responding to concerns that government has no capacity to successfully run a national airline, Mr Mushimba said government has moved from that stage of fear.
“We are past this stage. Now allow the launch and the taste will be in the pudding. We are extremely confident that the work that has gone into this has covered all risks and having a strategic partner who knows a thing or two about running a sustainable airline, we can only wish for success and success we shall achieve,” Mr Mushimba said in an interview.
Mr Mushimba said Zambia Airways will fly the efficient turbo props for domestic and some regional routes.
He added that the Boeing 700 will be used for routes such as the Lusaka-Dubai and Airbus for the international routes such as Lusaka-New York.
Mr Mushimba also stressed that government is not buying any planes from Russia contrary to media reports from that country.
“I have repeatedly refuted the Russian plane story. Not sure why it has persisted. Zambia Airways is not talking to Russia about any planes. Please take it from me. Those are conspiracy theories,” he stated.
He maintained that 24th October this year still remains the official date on which the Zambia Airways will be launched.
Here in UK we have British Airways, virgin Airways< Easy Jet, FlyBe, Cello Aviation, DHL Air UK, Eastern Airlines, Titan Airlines, and in Zambian you dont have a an Airline?
Even Ethiopia, Rwanda and Zimbabwe have airlines FFS
What a pathetic country. Zambians as a group of people are fantastic and I will always respect them and I tip my hat to them., Individually though all Zambians are USELESS
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Agree with Mushimba, Chinese airplanes are better than those Russians.
Instead of exporting engineers to Kuwait, make Zambian aircrafts like FAZ are making their own jersey.
The Routes will be key to the success of the airline. You have to be competitive in order to lure customers from Emirates, SA etc. A Lusaka-New York direct route will be very favourable but if it has to stop in Ethiopia it will be a total loss. Good luck Mashimba.
Mushota the only thing that you have is Nick’s d!ck. Even that is not wholly owned by you. The guy just screws you because you are desperate. Zambian airways project should be tried although it might just be for the benefit of the few. Crazy but let’s roll like Mumba junior often says. Mumba says he’s an investment banker who’s well connected but I think he’s just a f00l.
We have failed to run our payroll yet we have the guts to believe we can run what flies?
I have never seen a Lay By in the skies. Kaya.
Actually almost or airlines operate on Lay by basis. In Accounting we that a lease
Hahaha ,i’m gonna be laughing at the folly of Mushimba and his lapdog B.R Mumba.You’ve failed to run Zamrail and Zamtel then given failing grades by Moody’s and the IMF but you’re gonna succeed with Zambia Airways?
Wait and see..in the meantime pocket some money for this deal.
This hopeless Forest Whitaker wannabe is trying to convince himself with nonsense.
Zambia Airways will soon fly into turbulent skies and liquidate again. Your Ethiopian partners won’t let you succeed and eat into their marketshare.
Ba Minister, while a National Airline is a good idea, we NEED A DEMONSTRATED BUSINESS CASE PUT ACROSS TO THE COUNTRY THAT WILL CONVINCE US THAT THE VENTURE WILL SUCCEED! We certainly need a National Airline ( even countries with far weaker or smaller economies and smaller populations have) but the BIG QUESTION IS HOW TO ESTABLISH AND RUN IT!!From my layman’s point of view I can already foresee some dangers because you have already gone TOO FAR, TOO EARLY by mentioning LUSAKA – NEW YORK route, MAY BE BETTER if you even said, LUSAKA -CHINA(some town in China frequented by our regional travelers)! Please HOST AN INDABA and explain the business case for this venture so that mysteries can be debunked!
The man says ZAMBIA AIRWAYS shall fly domestic and some REGIONAL ROUTE, IS lusaka to new york a regional route. Please this boy likes the media so much better be prepared to be fired come 24th october we are watching and recording U Politicians must be account for what they promise WE DONT TAKE EXPLANATION FOR FAILURE ANYMORE
Under5 are very sad with such development…And hagod will oppose and fight this great and awesome development…He will just say rubbish. Pf government congratulations it’s a plus let ba Under5 talk..
GRZ has failed to provide stringent oversight on simple Zamtel telephone cables lelo mu bwatata bwatata ati successful airline. This is simply a vanity project that will go nowhere once PF goons start boarding first class ati ‘I’m a ward councillor, call the President if you want. He knows me! Atase, mwaiche ka pilot iwe’
The only people above who can’t accept that zambia can run an airline are in 20 years plus minus. Us who were there before know that zambia can run an airline. Running an airline is easy, its running a profitable airline that needs management & business acumen. Whether that will be made available (as opposed to cadres running the airline) is what we have to wait & see.
Boeing 700? Which one is this? Never heard of it.
Probably meant Boeing 777-300. …. Airbuses look classy but already there issues about cost effectiveness and now an airline that will be run by pf party cadres want to buy some.