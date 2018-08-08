Residents of Mkushi have expressed concern with the poor road network in the district.

Speaking to ZANIS yesterday, Charles Chilufya a resident and a shop owner in Mkushi’s Itala township, charged that the construction of township roads has taken long and is now affecting business progress for most traders in the area.

He said the community was promised that the road works would be done in 2017, but was later postponed to 2018, with still no development eights months into the year.

“We have seen little or no progress from the contractors”, he said.

Mr. Chilufya added that the residents are now worried, adding that they do not know whether the roads will be done before the onsets of the rain.

He appealed to government to come to the aid of the residents by ensuring that the contractor works on the roads before more damage is done to the already dilapidated roads in the district.

And Mkushi District Council Chairperson, Evans Bwalya assured the residents that their concerns have been heard, adding that the problem will be tabled with the relevant authority.

Mr. Bwalya explained that he is in constant touch with the contractor and his office will ensure that the road project is completed on time.