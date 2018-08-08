Motor sport including formula 1 could soon be coming to Zimbabwe after an investor expressed interest in developing the sport’s facilities in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira told the media in Victoria Falls last week that among potential investors that had responded to the Government’s call for partners in infrastructure development under the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra, was an interest in bringing the Grand Prix to Zimbabwe.

“We are currently going through proposals. We are looking at having a theme park because activities are limited in Victoria Falls. People have sent their proposals and there is also sports tourism included. Somebody is interested in bringing the Grand Prix to Victoria Falls,” said Minister Mupfumira.

The Grand Prix is held as an international sport in many countries and involves a series of motor-racing or motorcycling contests under international rules.

The last time local African spectators enjoyed the scream of F1 engines in their own backyard was in 1993, when the last South African Grand Prix was hosted at the Kyalami circuit in Johannesburg.