ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) Commander Eric Chimese has been relieved of his duties, Minister of Defence Davies Chama has confirmed.
“Yes, I can confirm that General Chimese is no longer the ZAF Commander. It is only the President [Edgar Lungu] who can remove him,” Mr Chama said in an interview yesterday.
Asked why Lieutenant General Chimese has been fired, Mr Chama said the Constitution allows the head of State to appoint or dismiss anyone without giving reasons.
Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress NDC has welcomed the decision by President Edgar Lungu to dismiss Zambia Air Force ZAF commander General Eric Chimese.
NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has since urged the Anti Corruption Commission ACC to immediately probe General Chimese.
“We have credible information that Gen. Chimese might have been involved in a number of corrupt activities during his seven year stay as ZAF commander,” Mr Musenge said.
“We have in mind the 62 million United States dollars contract for the supply of military uniforms that Gen. Chimese single sourced on 11 August 2017. As NDC we have information that Gen. Chimese single sourced a local firm BHB contractors to supply uniforms to ZAF at an inflated price.”
He said BHB is a local company situated at plot number 407 Independence Avenue Lusaka.
Mr Musenge also alleged that Gen. Chimese single sourced this firm to supply expensive military regalia when a Kenyan firm, PURMA was ready to supply the same uniforms at 14 million U. S dollars.
“We urge the ACC to go further and probe all the civil servants including a Permanent Secretary who are linked to the 62 million dollars scandal. Brigadier General Wilfred Mbewe was Chief of Supply at ZAF when this deal was dubiously signed,” he said.
He claimed that Gen. Mbewe and others opposed this deal but was removed from his office by Gen. Chimese.
Mr Musenge said a number of officers such as Brigadier General Chibesa who was in charge of Finance were unceremoniously retired for opposing this deal.
“Gen. Chimese has left ZAF in a mess and should be probed immediately so that his name is cleared. The NDC further urges President Lungu to fire Zambia Army Commander Paul Mihova,” he said.
Mr Musenge alleged that Gen. Mihova is involved in a lot of dubious activities at the army.
“As NDC, we have the full details of the proxy that Gen. Mihova is using in South Africa to loot Zambia Army resources,” he said.
What goes up eventually comes come down. This is the first law of physics and a lesson for all of us!!!!
That is NOT democracy
This PHD chap also – Democracy mu military?
Elyo lanya… we saw this coming
Essentially the corruption cases will go un-pursued ECL thinks Chimese has given himself benefits …eventually the Kingsland city deal was going to catch up it was already raised in the unedited version of the AG report which was removed after passing it through statehouse. The issue is that ECL is involved in some army deals and he thus won’t allow corruption cases to be pursued a lot may come out … Kingsland and Army uniform deals. SHAME!
Yes Laban Mwenya Musenge can only know so much because he might have been out bidden. Overall it’s an important revelation of how corrupt people can be.
It appears these Military generals in Zambia never learn. Can’t they draw lessons from past generals who were jailed for corruption? Reliable information suggest that this Chimese has built over 200 houses from proceeds of corruption in posh areas such as Baobab. How much does a zaf commander get paid to accumulate such vast amount of wealth? Stories have been told how this man has used his position to fire colleagues in zaf. As a result of his looting and bad leadership, many brilliant minds have resigned from zaf in search of greener pastures. Civil servants and public officers should take a leaf from Kapoko and Chimese and learn to live within their means.
These generals are just like their appointing authority the politicians, they don’t learn any thing ,always thinking they are above the law or that they are more clever than the reast of us…
If he’s built 200 that’s a very good thing because the government will have solved it’s accommodation problem by repossessing these homes and allocate them to government workers. It’s better than putting money in foreign accounts because we cannot recover that money. In addition Mr Chimese must be made to work for the money he’s alleged to have pocketed by being sent to Chimbokaila.
So what exactly is the duty of staff at Defense HQs other than paying salaries? Why doesn’t the purchase orders at ZAF, Zambia Army and ZNS go through permanent secretary? This thing of hiding in the name of security is making these generals to be big time thieves.Use technocrats not these generals without any affiliation or certification from regulatory bodies like ZICA for accountants, and Zambia institute of purchasing and supply (ZIPS) for buyers and so on.They just do chipante-pante thing.Who doesn’t know those plots and flats these generals buy in Ibex?
While these revelations by NDC may be true on Chimese and Mihova, [email protected] has observed, the CORRUPTION TAKING PLACE IN HIGH PLACES SEEM TO INVOLVE THE PRESIDENT! If these officers have the audacity to commit such crimes is because on some deals they have dealt with the appointing authorities! It may just be the POWERS THAT BE, MIGHT HAVE BEEN LEFT OUT ON SOME DEAL TO SHARE SPOILS OR WERE “NYUNYAD” ON SOME DEAL AND THUS GOT BITTER TO WISH TO SHOW THIS CHIMESE WHERE THE REAL POWER IS!! It could also even be true that this Chimese might have aligned himself to Kalaba as we are hearing and Lungu wants him to pay the price! Otherwise the REALITY IS THIS GROWING CORRUPTION IS ON THE SPATE OF “FOLLOW THE LEADER”!!
I would love to know to why the general was fired? What wrong did he do for him to be fired just like that? Where is democracy in Zambia now? Where are we going as a nation? Anyone who is being fired, reasons are given to why is being fired. But in this situations, nothing is being reviewed here. We all the corruption going on in our government to day, we need facts and not just stories.