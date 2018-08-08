Wedson Nyirenda delivered at home on Wednesday night after Baroka FC beat Cape Town FC 2-1 in Polokwane.

The win comes five days after Nyirenda began his South African PSL debut with a 1-0 away loss at Amazulu in Durban.

Mpho Kgaswane and Matoe Kgoetyane’s goals in the 6th and 20th minutes respectively were enough to seal the three points for Baroka.

Siphele Mthembu scored Cape Town City’s consolation goal in the 49th minute to see Benni McCarthy suffer his first loss of the season after kicking off the season with a 2-0 home win over SuperSport United on Saturday.

The victory gives Nyirenda a boost ahead of the big August 14 home date against his ex-club Kaizer Chiefs who lost 3-1 on Tuesday at home to 2016/2017 champions Bidvest Wits.

Baroka are 8th with 3 points after the home win, three behind Wits.