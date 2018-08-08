Zimbabwean opposition leader Tendai Biti’s lawyer says he was arrested on Wednesday morning by the country’s police while trying to seek political asylum in Zambia.
Attorney Nqobizitha Mlilio told Journalists that Mr. Biti was arrested “on Zambian soil” at the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia.
As yet‚ there is no confirmation of the arrest‚ nor its basis‚ by the Zimbabwean police.
Police documents supplied by Mlilo‚ however‚ suggest that authorities were investigating Mr. Biti for “unofficially and unlawfully” declaring MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa the duly elected president of Zimbabwe‚ in alleged violation of Zimbabwean electoral law.
He also stands accused of public violence for “acting in consent with his accomplices still at large while armed with firearms‚ ammunition‚ stones‚ alleged to have committed act of violence and proceeded to burn various vehicles and one bus at the ZANU-PF provincial headquarters”.
Mr. Mlilo said Mr Biti was “in hiding”‚ but that he had been assured that he was not wanted by the police
Mr. Biti’s attempt to seek political asylum in Zambia came after an alleged attempt on his life on Monday‚ during which Mr. Mlilo says a gunman in an unmarked silver Mercedes Benz opened fire on Biti’s car.
That incident occurred after the home of Mr. Biti’s elderly mother was repeatedly surrounded by unknown men‚ and his younger brother was allegedly abducted after dropping his wife and children at an undisclosed location.
Please LEAVE this man he is just a tin pot in ZIM Politics HE IS Not a factor just the way we regard HH in Zambian politics, we know he is already defeated before voting, the likes of SINKAMBA just adding numbers let he young man enjoy his freedom in VIC FALLS HE needs a holiday from zim politics
EMERSON IS FEARING HIS OWN SHADOW; NELSON IS ACTING DOUBLE H.
=======================================
President Elect Emmerson, kindly allow your people lick their loss wounds without disturbance. Loss is painful and victimization adds salt to injury. As long as Tendai and his counterpart Nelson have not prolonged their protests. Is it a form of public order act in Zimbabwe that goes beyond boarders? I did not support Morgan, I did not support Mugabe cling to power, I did not support the coupe d’ ta and I definitely do not support Chamise’s handling of election loss. A situation where an opposition leader goes to seeking asylum is not pretty. I wonder what old Mnangagwa is afraid of. He can be worse than Mugabe. Looks like Chamisa got blown away, puffed and afflicted by the African…
… opposition intoxication of urban love. Release Biti now.
Tendai Biti, a few months ago you were insulting the Zambian political leadership but this is where you wanted to take refuge. Use your heads politicians as tomorrow you might need the people you are insulting today. Another example is Kambwili.
dictatorship in africa.the guy will be charged for treason just like our President HH….lol
He should have tried SA border not Zambia where the leadership is morally bankrupt only good at pretending ti be religious and forgiving when it suits them!!
@3.1 Jay jay S.Africa was an obvious option that is why he didn’t go there! He had been living there for sometime and might even have a home there so he might have wanted to play diversionary tricks but then everything backfired!
Zambia has always been a refuge for citizens from neigbouring countries seeking political asylum … I am shocked to read that he was arrested on Zambian soil, its a shame we have a corrupt govt, in KKs time Zims were protected by the govt but today we have this lazy entity who will do anything so he is invited to the inauguration. Katumbi should be careful as well as Lazy Lungu can turn on him just like that .
I had listened to his interview on the BBC when tension rose as results delayed. Yes he DECLARED CHAMISA as a WINNER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL and that THERE WAS RIGGING TAKING PLACE!! When asked to PROVIDE or EXPLAIN his EVIDENCE – He failed!! Why is he RUNNING AWAY INSTEAD OF HELPING HIS PRESIDENT WITH EVIDENCE TO WIN THE PRESIDENTIAL PETITION?? It appears like this man had been living in S.Africa for sometime, only resurfaced at election time to cause trouble!! We are getting fed up with the opposition that fails to fully engage with the wider majority, have no valid economic policy alternatives but always cry foul upon losing!!