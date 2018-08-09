Former Finance Minister Ngandu Magande’s long awaited memoir has now been published.

Mr. Magande considered by many as one of Zambia’s finest Finance Ministers has been releasing snippets of his memoir titled “Depth of my Footprint” on his Facebook page which has captivated his readers.

The Economist turned Politician says the 540 paged book is a chronicle of the events that occurred during my 65 years of my life of 71 years.

Mr Magande said he decided to write a book in order to enable Zambia to have a more permanent form of storage for his conversations he has had with readers.

“Now, I need your help to make this book a success. As I promised, “The Depth of My Footprints” is now on Amazon. If you are interested in supporting the book, you can help by directly buying the book at US DOLLARS THIRTY FIVE ($35.00) from Amazon on this link: https://amzn.to/2Mie48t,” he said.

“Those who may not have the internet facility can pre-order the book now by depositing the purchase price of KWACHA THREE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY (K380.00) into an account at the ZAMBIA NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK plc, MANDA HILL BRANCH, code 010078, Account Number 1130431200397 in the name of NG’ANDU PETER MAGANDE.”

“You must fill in two deposit slips and retain one after it is stamped. Please fill in all the details required on the deposit slip. Send an sms to CellZ number +260953154101 with your name, location, and number of books paid for. This will mean that my initial order of books will be in addition to your book (s), which you will have paid for. You will be assured of getting a book from the initial consignment, which will arrive in 32 days’ time.”

He added, “To collect your book, you will be required to present your identity and the stamped deposit slip you retained when depositing the money at Zambia National Commercial Bank to an appointed agent. You will then exchange your deposit slip for a new book. The appointed and approved agents and sales points will be