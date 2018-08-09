ZESCO and ESCOM of Malawi have signed a five year agreement for 20 mva electricity power supply.

ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende signed the deal on behalf of the power utility company, while Alex Chiwaya who is the Chief Executive Officer for ESCOM signed on behalf of the of Malawian power supply company.

Speaking before the signing ceremony Minister of Energy Matthews Nkuwa said the signing of the power supply agreement is in line with the vision for Zambia to be the power hub of electricity trade within the region, by 2025.

Mr. Nkuwa said their vision is based on the fact that as a land linked country, Zambia is in a unique position to facilitate regional electricity trade.

He noted that the agreement is meant to interconnect the two power systems at transmission level, for the benefit of both countries.

Mr. Nkuwa added that the planned interconnections will enable increased trade of power resources between the two countries and the region.

And speaking earlier Malawian Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Aggrey Masi said this is a landmark achievement for the two countries.

Mr. Masi said it is good that the agreement has finally been signed, adding that it is the beginning of greater things to come.

The Malawian Minister said the cooperation between the two countries has grown over the years, and this is one of the fruits of this cooperation.