This unidentified taxi rammed into a stationary water truck, registration number AAX 5647 around 22 hours on Thursday killing two out of three people in the smaller vehicle. In the early morning on Friday, a Zambia/Malawi Lusaka bound bus registration number BAH 115 also hit into the same truck after the driver of the bus tried to avoid hitting into an oncoming truck. The accident happened in Makungwa area in Chipata. No casualties were recorded on the bus and by press time, the driver of the truck was believed on be on the run.

Loading...