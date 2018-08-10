Zambia risks losing aid from the US government following the forced deportation of Zimbabwean opposition politician Tendai Biti.
Zambia receives around $US300 million under USAID focusing on six key areas such as health, HIV and AIDS, agriculture, climate vulnerability, education and improving democratic governance.
In a strongly worded statement, the US State Department says the US government will be discussing this matter with President Edgar Lungu and reviewing certain aspects of its cooperation with the Zambian government.
US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said the decision to deport Mr Biti is particularly disheartening given the courage that Zambia showed in sheltering thousands of Zimbabwean freedom fighters from Rhodesian aggression in the days of Zimbabwe’s independence struggle.
Ms Nauert disclosed that the United States has summoned in Washington the ambassadors of both Zimbabwe and Zambia to register its gravest concerns.
“We will be discussing this matter with Zambia’s leaders and reviewing certain aspects of our cooperation with the Zambian government,” Ms. Nauert said.
She said the United States Government is deeply concerned that Zambia chose to hand over Mr Biti to the Zimbabwean authorities, and in the face of a reported Zambian court order blocking his expulsion from Zambia.
Ms. Nauert said the US government is also gravely concerned by credible reports of numerous detentions, beatings, and other abuses of Zimbabweans over the past week, particularly targeting opposition activists.
She said there should be no role for violence, intimidation, or harassment in the new Zimbabwe.
“The Government of Zimbabwe is now responsible for Tendai Biti’s safety and welfare. We call on Zimbabwe’s leaders to guarantee Mr. Biti’s physical safety and ensure his constitutional and human rights are respected, consistent with the rule of law and Zimbabwe’s international obligations and commitments,” she said.
She added, “While Zimbabwe had a historic opportunity to move the country toward a brighter future for all its citizens, an electoral process marred by violence that does not respect constitutional rights and procedures is not a step toward that future.”
Lungus government is lawless, period!
Dora, kampyongo. and Malanji risking Zambias aid from US!
Biti should have flown to the USA.Zimbabweans are very ungrateful people and have never appreciated what Zambia has done for them. If Trump wants to fight everyone, bring it on.
When u do things mungulu mungulu these are the consequences …. we cannot afford to lose any Aid given the countries financial situation every bit of external assistance will be needed… I don’t like aid but with the careless borrowing and all the nonsense the Great Leader did not think of the consequences of his illegal action
Yes stopp payments to them until these******understand life….
You see we told you that Zambia broke int’l conventions now it has come to pass.Human rights and seeking asylum DO NOT require massive breakdown of law and order to be granted.
This remind of the words of one philosopher who said, “WHEN I’M RIGHT NO ONE REMEMBERS, AND WHEN I’M WRONG NO ONE FORGETS.” Zambia since independence has shouldered the heaviest load of refugees in this sub region, and today USA insults in the face over BITI and accuse us to be heartless. Remember that we’re a sovereign state.
Withdraw aid these PF thugs broke int’l laws and undermined rule of law by defying court orders on Tendai Biti’s asylum request.Its shocking that Zambia is signatory to 4th Geneva Conventions banning forcible deportation of protected persons.
Please Mr Trump stop giving aid to Zambia immediately enough is enough after all Mr Lungu says Zambia can manage without outside aid
The innocent will suffer if Trump listens to you. Let’s not be emotional.
Shameful blunder. Can’t believe the Zambian government could not think better than they did. Was it on impulse? Why not delay the decision until the brain recovers from its numbness? My bad, can’t think when the brain is numb.
The greatest beneficiaries of US aid are those on ARVs, Zambia can’t afford. The US Government has always subsidized the AIDS therapy since the Presidency of George W Bush 2. I didn’t agree with the decision to hand Biti over to Zim authorities. If Zambia didn’t want to host him, they should have allowed him to go elsewhere. PF must learn to consult before making certain decisions. This is regrettable