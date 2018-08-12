Buildcon have just done leaders and defending champions Zesco United a massive favour today by beating Green Buffaloes.

Second placed Buffaloes lost 2-0 at home at Edwin Embolea stadium in Lusaka on Sunday to see them fail to join to in Zesco on 62 points just 24 hours after the 2017 champions were held to a 0-0 away draw by struggling Napsa Stars down the road at Sunset Stadium.

Ironically,Buildcon are coached by Tenant Chembo who led Zesco to the 2017 title before swapping dressing rooms at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola this past April.

Buffaloes stay second on 59 points from 28 games despite Buildcon ending their ten-match unbeaten run after suffering their first defeat since June 17 when Power Dynamos beat them 1-0 at home.

Lameck Silwaba and Chanda Mushili found the target in the 21st and 40th minutes respectively to see Buildcon collect their third straight win but stay put in eighth place on 43 points, one behind Kabwe Warriors with nine games left before the top four places are decided.

Nkana currently occupy the final fourth continental spot on 48 points with a game in hand.

And in the lunchtime kickoff at the same venue, Nchanga Rangers halted their four-match losing run with a 0-0 away draw against Red Arrows.

Nchanga stay second from bottom on 18 points, four points behind Napsa and Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy who are 18th and 17th respectively with ten games left to save their souls.

KYSA swapped places with Napsa following a 2-2 home draw with Forest Rangers at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe on Sunday.