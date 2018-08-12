Lusaka Dynamos coach Dan Kabwe has blamed referee Shemu Nyondo for his team’s 2-1 loss at Kitwe United on Saturday.

Kitwe striker Lyson Sikaonga beat the Dynamos offside trap to score the winner a minute away from full time as the Buchi Boys came from behind to stun the visitors in this Week 28 match of the FAZ Super Division at Garden Park.

The late goal didn’t goal down well with members of the Dynamos bench who protested by confronting referee Nyondo and his assistants Amos Chalwe plus Mercy Zulu.

The match officials needed Police escort to walk to the dressing room after the final whistle.

“We have lost the game because the referee’s decision is final. You saw it was an offside. We have respected his decision and we have lost,” a visibly furious Kabwe said in a post match interview.

“We played very well and scored a beautiful goal. This is the game we couldn’t have lost,” Kabwe said.

Dynamos led after five minutes with Ruphin Ilunga’s goal that was cancelled by Emmanuel Chabula via a penalty six minutes later.

The Lusaka side drops from 9th to 10th position as they remain stuck on 39 points after playing 27 points.