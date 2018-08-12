Laura Miti, one of the NGO leaders, has called on the United States Government to impose a trvale ban on the holders of a diplomatic Zambian Passport, instead of cutting Aid to Zambia.

In a posting on her facebook page, Ms Miti said that cutting Aid would only hurt innocent poor people and the lawless ones won’t feel an aid ban as they will continue to live the good life.

Below is the full post

Dear America, Please Use a Targeted Missile

Dear America,

We hear you are planning to punish Zambia for its recent act of lawlessness. You were surprised that our government defied a court order

Hehehe, but they do that all the time. We are still waiting for Ministers to pay back money, as ordered by the courts.

Anyhow, I am writing you to forward a request. It is that if you are going to punish Zambia for lawlessness, please don’t touch aid. Don’t touch ARVs.

That will only hurt innocent poor people. The lawless ones won’t feel an aid ban. They will continue to live the good life. I suggest you just institute a travel ban on everyone with a diplomatic passport. Now, that would be squeezing them! You have no idea how they love the airport, these lawless ones.

If you take Washington, New York, and especially the UN annual jamboree – where they go for boat cruises using our money – away from them, I swear they will cry. You can even send all their children back to Zambian Universities – even for just one academic year.

I am sure their Mums and Dads would then throw a few millions to higher education to save their beloved children from catching cholera and brain death. When you are done, ask your cousins in England to do the same. Don’t worry about China. They don’t want to go to Beijing.

They only go there to sell our country. New York, London and Paris is where they come to blow the proceeds of auctioning Zambia. Our fire truck, medicine, toll-gate money – all comes there.

So you can save us lots of money by sending them “back to sender” like they did Biti. Please, please America, punish but don’t punish our poor. Use a targeted missile.

By Laura Miti