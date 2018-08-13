Entertainment Rapper ,Jae Cash, releases the visuals for “Ndekupamamina” August 13, 2018 3 181 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Jae Cash released the video for his single “Ndekupamamina” that features Slap Dee. BY KAPA187 Related Posts:Jae Cash releases “Pressure Pa Pressure” videoZambian rapper Jedi releases highly anticipated visuals for “The last Jedi”Jemah Boogie and jae cash release video for “Love you”Juvic , t-sean and Jae Cash release “Chibaba” videoJay Cash unveils the visuals for “Akamutima” Loading...
Is this news sure ba LT, who cares!!!!
This NOT music but disorganised NOISE!! Zambians need to take music seriously like the Congolese do. Any idyot can post such nonsense and thinks they have achieved something great! Total RUBBISH.
“Ndekupamamina” What language? What does it mean? Is this the right spelling ba LT?