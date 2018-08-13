Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says he is highly disappointed with the pace at which works under the Kafubu Sustainable Water and Sanitation Improvement Project are moving.

The project is funded by the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) in partnership with the Zambian government at a total cost of K104 million.

The project was commenced in 2016 and is supposed to be completed this year.

But Mr. Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Minister says the Kafubu Water and sewerage company has failed to work according to expectations of government.

He says the K104 million project which is supposed to address water and sanitation challenges affecting the people of Kabushi is way behind schedule.

Mr Lusambo charged that Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company has failed to execute the project as expected.

The Kabushi lawmaker has since resolved to engage the permanent secretary for water and sanitation and the Director at Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company to get to the bottom of the issue.

“We need to understand why Kafubu is failing to execute this project. The financing for this project has been secured and a contractor was engaged. When President Lungu toured this project earlier in the year, he was assured that the pipes will be connected the following week but up to now, nothing is happening and the contractor is not even on site,” Mr Lusambo complained.

He added, “It appears Kafubu has capacity issues which we need to address if this project is to move. It is worrying because the same Kafubu is in charge of another even bigger project, the Kafulafuta dam project and I wonder if they will manage.”

Mr Lusambo has since suggested that government immediately undertakes a thorough inspection of the Kafulafuta dam project to avoid similar delays.

He said with the rainy season fast approaching, it is critical that Kafubu Water expedites works on the project and ensure that water and sanitation situation improves in Kabushi