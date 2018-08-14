Zambia Information Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) says mobile service providers have appealed against the fine.

ZICTA Corporate Communications Manager, Ngabo Nankonde told ZANIS in Lusaka today that Airtel, MTN and ZAMTEL have written to the Minister of Communication and Transport to constitute a tribunal.

She said the Mobile Service Providers are requesting the Minister to provide a platform for them to contest the fine.

Ms. Nankonde said the Mobile Service providers have used section 74 of the Information Communications Technology (ICT) Act and appealed to the Minister to constitute a tribunal.

ZICTA fined the Mobile Service Providers a total of K12,600,000 for failing to meet some of the set parameters on the quality of service which include call set up success rate, mean opinion’s call, successful sms rate, sms delivery time and http success log ins, http success rate as well as http down rate 2g and 3g.