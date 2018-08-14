The Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) says the Solar Milling Plants installed under the Presidential Milling Initiative are serving the intended purpose.

ZCF Director-General James Chirwa said the 1,300 solar milling plants installed countrywide so far, have resulted in the stabilization of the mealie meal prices in the country.

He told ZANIS in an interview today that since last year, the mealie meal prices have remained stable which was not the case for the past 25 years.

“The Presidential Solar Milling initiative is yielding positive results. In the past 25 years we could see some upwards adjustments in the mealie meal prices but in the years 2017 and 2018 the prices have stabilized because of the solar milling plants,” he said.

Mr. Chirwa explained that people in the rural parts of the country are now finding it easy as the solar milling plants are doted closer to them.

He disclosed that out of the 1,300 installed so far, only a few are not operational due to the upgrading works going on from manual to automated plants.

Meanwhile, ZCF Commercial Manager, George Nkandu said the solar milling plants are serving their main objective of reducing the cost of mealie meal in the country.

He cited the Solar Milling Plant installed at Olympic Youth Development Center (OYDC) where people walk in to buy 20 to 30 by 50 kilogram bags of breakfast mealie meal per day.

The US$200 million four year Presidential Milling Initiative project which was rolled out in September 2015, with the aim of reducing-mealie meal prices is scheduled to be complete by December 2018.