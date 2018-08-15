An accused person of Shimaponda Village in Chief Kaingu’s Chiefdom in Itezhi Tezhi district in Central Province has bitterly complained of unbearable congestion in Itezhi Tezhi police cells.

Ackson Mwaanga, 42, told Itezhi Tezhi Magistrates Mugala Chalwe that the condition in police cells are unbearable because it is too small and there is no space to sit properly.

He said that the police cell cannot support the huge population of suspects being kept there resulting in some suspects occupying the toilet.

Mr. Mwaanga said that due to the high number of suspects, they are sleeping on top of each other making the situation uncomfortable and unbearable.

“Some suspects are sleeping in the toilet while others like me have been turned into a mattress for other suspects, this is unbearable we want something to done your honor” Mr. Mwaanga said.

Mr. Mwaanga said that other suspects have complained over the same condition but there is no improvement.

“It is not safe there, with these adjournments” Mr. Mwaanga said

Mr. Mwaanga said that if the situation is left unchecked, the court will soon receive reports of suspects dying in police cells.

“The situation is bad if nothing is done, you may just hear that a suspect has died in police cells,”Mr. Mwaanga said.

And Itezhi Tezhi Magistrates, Mugala Chalwe said the court will verify the report and will ask the executive at the police station to address the situation.

Mr. Mwaanga reported the grievance when his case of theft came up for trial today.

He stands charged with theft of a bicycle and K15, 000 cash.

Particulars of the offence are that Ackson Mwaanga on 28 June 2018, at Itezhi Tezhi in Itezhi district in Central Province did steal one bicycle and K15, 000 cash together valued at K15, 930, the property of Timuna Shambweka.

The matter has been adjourned to August 20, 2018 as state witnesses were not available.