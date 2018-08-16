Fire has swept through Lupososhi Secondary School Storeroom, in Luwingu, Northern province destroying 117 mattresses, worth 70,000 Kwacha.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 10 hours.

School Head-Teacher, Michael Chinika has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Luwingu district.

Mr Chinika explained that there were at least 250 mattresses in the storeroom at the time of the fire.

He added that following the fire, the storeroom is completely damaged.

And Luwingu District Education Secretary, Isaac Simutowe has explained that the fire department was called but they went to a wrong school, and school authorities managed to put out the fire, but only after two hours.