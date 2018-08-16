A Youth activist, Gregory Chifire has failed to appear in the Supreme court in a case where he is charged with contempt of court.

This is because Mr. Chifire has developed severe malaria and high blood pressure.

Mr . Chifire is facing four counts of contempt of court in relation to the comments that he allegedly issued against the Judges who handled the case involving Stanbic and Savenda.

When the matter came up today Mr Chifire’s brother in law, John Ngulube told Deputy Chief Justice, Mervin Mwanamwambwa that his brother-in-law was unable to attend court because he has been diagnosed with severe malaria and high blood pressure.

This case is being presided over by a panel of nine supreme court judges led by Mr. Mwanamwambwa.

Meanwhile, Chikondi Trust Foundation Founder Bishop John Mambo appeared in the same court for contempt before he was advised to come on August 23rd, 2018.

In a related case, a Lusaka Journalist Derrick Sinjela has been summoned to appear before the full bench of the Supreme Court and show cause as to why he should not be cited for contempt of court.

In this matter, Sinjela is charged with one count of contempt of court.

Mr Sinjela has equally been asked to appear before the full bench of the Supreme court on August 23, 2018.