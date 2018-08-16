A Youth activist, Gregory Chifire has failed to appear in the Supreme court in a case where he is charged with contempt of court.
This is because Mr. Chifire has developed severe malaria and high blood pressure.
Mr . Chifire is facing four counts of contempt of court in relation to the comments that he allegedly issued against the Judges who handled the case involving Stanbic and Savenda.
When the matter came up today Mr Chifire’s brother in law, John Ngulube told Deputy Chief Justice, Mervin Mwanamwambwa that his brother-in-law was unable to attend court because he has been diagnosed with severe malaria and high blood pressure.
This case is being presided over by a panel of nine supreme court judges led by Mr. Mwanamwambwa.
Meanwhile, Chikondi Trust Foundation Founder Bishop John Mambo appeared in the same court for contempt before he was advised to come on August 23rd, 2018.
In a related case, a Lusaka Journalist Derrick Sinjela has been summoned to appear before the full bench of the Supreme Court and show cause as to why he should not be cited for contempt of court.
In this matter, Sinjela is charged with one count of contempt of court.
Mr Sinjela has equally been asked to appear before the full bench of the Supreme court on August 23, 2018.
“I WAS CHEATED, USED AND DUMPED BY HH” says Daniel Munkombwe. Mr Chifire and Useless bishop Mambo don’t be used by HH to achieve his selfish and tribal ego. See where your remarks against the judges have landed you in. You will just die of BP while the person who is sponsoring you, HH, is enjoying life in the comfort of his home. Get to know that HH is under increasing pressure to fulfill his promise of delivering the country to his financiers the Anglo Americans hence his desperation to get to the state house at all costs as time given to him is running out. We need to respect the people in authority and never to insult them at all, that is unZambian, we can do better than insulting the authorities.
Disagree with this government at your own peril.
They do clamp down hard on critics.
Lungu is a small god these days. He demands total respect from all his subjects.
This has nothing to do with Lungu: Bishop Mambo and Chifire will end up in prison over careless statements made about Judges. Tread carefully when dealing with judges – right or wrong.