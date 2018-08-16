President Edgar Lungu has signed an executive order for Finance Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe to act as President while he attends the SADC summit in Namibia.
Special Assistant to President Lungu for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda disclosed this to journalists at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka before departure for Namibia where he has accompanied the Head of State for the SADC Summit.
ZANIS reports that Mr. Chanda said President Lungu had signed a statutory instrument to allow Mrs. Mwanakatwe to act as President.
The Press Aide said this has been necessitated by the fact that Vice President Inonge Wina is in Turkey attending an international conference.
Mr. Chanda aid President Lungu is expected back home upon conclusion of the SDAC summit.
Meanwhile, Vice President Inonge Wina says Zambia looks forward to enhanced bilateral relations with Turkey in various areas of development.
Speaking shortly after arrival in Ankara, Turkey, Mrs. Wina also thanked the Turkish Government for the invitation extended to Zambia in an effort to strengthen ties between the two countries.
The Vice President who was accompanied by Director Planning and Information Victor Mbumwae in the office of the Vice President and was received at Esenboga International Airport by Turkish Vice Governor Ahmet Cirakoglu, Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata, Zambia’s Ambassador to Turkey Joseph Chilengi, Embassy staff, Government officials and other Senior Patriotic Front (PF) party officials.
Mrs. Wina is in Ankara Turkey, for a three day State visit.
According to a programme made available to ZANIS by the Zambian Embassy, the Vice President is later this afternoon expected to visit Anikabir the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk the founder of the sovereign Republic of Turkey.
She is tomorrow Friday, August 17, expected to hold a bilateral meeting with the Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay.
Mrs. Wina is also expected to pay a courtesy call on the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Binali Yildrim.
She is also expected to attend a breakfast meeting with members of the Diplomatic Corps comprising African Ambassadors resident in Ankara, Turkey on Friday.
She is later scheduled to meet the vice president of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) an international cooperation development arm of the Turkish government to discuss various areas of development and possible investment opportunities in Zambia.
Mrs. Wina is on Saturday August 18, expected to be among 52 Heads of State scheduled to attend the 6thOrdinary Congress of the ruling Justice and Development party (AKP) of Turkey.
The Vice President is also expected to interact with the Zambian community resident in Turkey.
