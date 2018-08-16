President Edgar Lungu says headways have not been made in the national dialogue process because opposition political parties have not been forthcoming.

President Lungu said he and the Patriotic Front (PF) have been ready and waiting but have been let down by opposition parties’ unwillingness to come to the table with a workable issue based agenda.

The Head of State has since decreed that he will only attend unconditional talks with opposition parties and other stakeholders because Zambia is not in a crisis.

He stated that it is unfortunate that some people are behaving as though the country is in crisis.

“Zambia is not in a crisis, we have a government in place, and all systems are functioning, I am in charge, voted by the people,” said President Lungu.

President Lungu explained that he expects the national dialogue process to take the route of tackling contentious issues such as the electoral process, Public Order Act and some aspects of the constitution.

President Lungu was speaking to journalists at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport(KKIA) in Lusaka before departure for Namibia to attend the Southern Africa Development Community(SADC) Summit, where he will assume the chairmanship of the SADC Troika Committee on Defense, Peace and Security.

President Lungu said he expects Zambia to put in more effort and contribute positively to the promotion and maintenance of peace in the region.

And President Lungu said there was nothing wrong by government in handing over Zimbabwean opposition politician Tendai Biti who was wanted by the legal regime in place to answer some charges.

The President said Zimbabwe would have viewed Zambia as not a good neighbor for granting asylum to Mr. Biti.

He said government consulted and was assured by the Zimbabwean High Commission that Mr. Biti would be safe if he returned home stating that reports have also confirmed that he is safe.

President Lungu added that people should desist from making political mileage over little issues.

President Lungu was seen off by Acting President Margaret Mwanakatwe, some cabinet ministers, defense chiefs, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa, senior government and party officials.

And President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Windhoek, Namibia for the 38th Ordinary Southern African Development Community-SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government which opens tomorrow.

President Lungu and his entourage arrived at 15:24 hours local time at the Hosea Kutako International airport.

President Lungu was received upon arrival by Namibian Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah who is also Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Namibia Stella Libongani and other senior government officials.

On arrival at Hilton Hotel where he and other Heads of State and Government will be lodging, the President was welcomed by Minister of Communication and Transport Brian Mushimba, Minister of Sports, Youth and Child Development Moses Mawere and the Permanent Secretaries for Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Trade and Industry, Home Affairs and Defence.

President Lungu who is accompanied by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda and Special Assistant for Economic and Development Affairs Hibeene Mweene upon arrival are scheduled to attend the official opening of the Organ Trioka summit on the 38th SADC Summit.

Other Heads of State and Government who have already arrived ahead of the Summit include the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Angola’s Joao Lourenco, President of Seychelles Danny Faure and Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane among others.

The theme of the summit which is being held at the Safari conference centre is “Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development’’

The theme builds on the focus of the past four SADC summits that looked at how the region can attain industrial development.

Namibian President Hage Geingob will assume the leadership of the regional organisation from his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa during this year’s 38th SADC Summit.

And Zambia will assume chairmanship of the troika for the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security from Angola during the summit.

It is expected that Zambia will use her well documented credentials in addressing some of the political situations in the region as well as elections to ensure a peaceful region.

The summit is expected to also welcome the Union of Comoros as a new member having been formally admitted into SADC at the 37th SADC Summit held in Pretoria, South Africa last year.

Expected to making their debut at this year’s summit are five Presidents namely President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, Joao Lourenco of Angola, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and President Azali Assoumani of the Union of Comoros.

The official opening of the 38th summit tomorrow was proceeded by Council of Ministers meetings which mainly comprises designated Ministers, mostly Ministers responsible for Foreign and External Affairs and the Troika meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the organ meeting.

The main objectives of SADC are to achieve economic development, peace and security, and growth, alleviate poverty, enhance the standard and quality of life of the peoples of Southern Africa, and support the socially disadvantaged through Regional Integration.

The SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.

The SADC Summit is made up of all SADC Heads of States or Government and is managed on a Troika system that comprises the current SADC Chairperson, the incoming Chairperson and the immediate previous Chairperson. The ordinary SADC summit usually meets once a year around August or September in a Member State of the incoming SADC Chairperson.

The current SADC troika comprises of President Cyril Ramaphosa, of South Africa as the Chairperson of SADC, President Dr Hage G. Geingob, of Namibia as the incoming Chairperson, and H.M. King Mswati III, of the Kingdom of Eswatini as the outgoing Chairperson.

The troika for the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation comprises of President João Lourenço, of Angola as Chairperson of the Organ, President Edgar Lungu, as the incoming Chairperson of the Organ, and President Dr John Joseph Magufuli of the United Republic of Tanzania as outgoing Chairperson of the Organ.

Namibia last hosted such a SADC event in 1992 during the historic Summit held in Windhoek, Namibia, where leaders from the region signed the SADC Treaty and Declaration that effectively transformed the then Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC) into Southern African Development Community (SADC).

According to the last SADC Council of Ministers meeting held in March in South Africa, the summit is expected to deliberate on a wide range of issues, including implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap and the political situation in the region.