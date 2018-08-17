Vice President Inonge Wina says the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, remains a role model for world leaders for his role in the development of a modern and secular country that has become an influential nation on the global stage.

In her message shortly after Lying wreaths at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Ataturk in Ankara today, Ms. Wina said the revolutionary leader leaves behind a legacy of selfless leadership, patriotism and sacrifice for his people as evidenced by the transformative reforms he implemented as Turkey’s first President from 1923 until his death in 1938.

Ms. Wina said Ataturk implemented reforms that entrenched individual liberties and rights for the people of that country.

The Vice President added that Ataturk is also remembered for his pivotal role in 1915 when he and his colleagues stopped a large force of foreign troops from taking Instanbul.

She said as a leader and Zambia’s first woman Vice President, she is inspired by Atarturk’s famous quote that states that everything that is seen in the world is the creative work of women which she said is a testimony of the importance that Ataturk attached to the role of women in national development.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has challenged the Zambian delegation comprising government officials, the Zambia Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI), Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) and Patriotic Front (PF) officials led by Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri to learn how Turkey is tackling developmental issues.

She noted that Turkey has recorded massive development within a short time because of the political leadership, private sector participation,the ruling justice and Development Party which has navigated the system of governance through constitutional reforms to suit Turkey’s development of demands.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Jerry Munthali.