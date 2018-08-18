Mushindamo District Commissioner(DC) Emmanuel Chihili has cautioned people at Kipushi border post to desist from selling and sub dividing land without proper documentation.

Mr. Chihili said only the council and traditional leaders in the chiefdoms in their respective jurisdiction are allowed to offer land.

He stated that all marketeers at the border who are also building permanent structures have no legal authorisation to do so.

Mr. Chihili said once the district plan is confirmed, all the illegal structures built at the border will be demolished to pave way for construction of government structures.

He also called on marketeers to maintain peace and order with traders from neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Meanwhile, Mr. Chihili has urged traders to be cautious and report any suspected cases of Ebola to the health officials.

Mr. Chihili said so far there has been no record of Ebola hence the need to continue with the screening of people at the border to ensure that no suspected patient is allowed entry into the country.