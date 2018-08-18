FIFA has formally notified the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on the ban of former FAZ President Kalusha Bwalya from taking part in any football related activity at both national and international levels.

This follows the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee to sanction the former Football Association of Zambia President.

FAZ received the formal notification from FIFA on August 16, 2018.

In the notice, FIFA has indicated that Bwalya is found guilty of infringement of article 16 and 20 of the FIFA Code of Ethics hence he has been banned from taking part in any kind of football – related activity at national and international levels whether administrative, sports or any other for two years in accordance with article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

The notice also stated that the Former FAZ President shall pay a fine in the amount of CHF 100,000 within 30 days of notification of the present decision and that he shall pay costs of the proceedings in the amount of CHF 10,000 within 30 days of the notification of the present decision.

It is further stated that Mr. Bwalya will also bear his own legal and other costs incurred in connection with the present proceedings.

The proceedings were as a result of two preliminary investigations whose reports were tabled in July 2012 and October 2012 respectively.

The decision by FIFA has been sent to Mr. Bwalya, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and to FAZ.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka by FAZ Communications Manager, Desmond Katongo.