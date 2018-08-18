Green Buffaloes on Saturday joined leaders Zesco United on points at the summit of the 2018 FAZ Super Division table.

Buffaloes beat sixth from bottom National Assembly 1-0 away in their Lusaka derby at Woodlands Stadium on Saturday.

Chipili Mungule’s 3rd minute goal sent Buffaloes to 62 points tied with Zesco but they stay second on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles stayed a distant third on 54 points following a 0-0 home draw with middle of the log Red Arrows.

And Zanaco are fourth for at least 48 hours following a 2-1 away win over Power Dynamos in Kitwe.

Ernest Mbewe struck in the 33rd and 65th minutes for Zanaco while Power striker Alex Ngonga converted a 84th minute penalty.

Power drop from fifth to sixth on 48 points.

But Nkana, on 49 points, will return fourth place on Sunday should they beat Kabwe Warriors at home in Kitwe.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 29

18/08/2018

Nchanga Rangers 1-Nkwazi 0

Lumwana Radiants 0-Napsa Stars 0

Green Eagles 0-Red Arrows 0

National Assembly 0-Green Buffaloes 1

Lusaka Dynamos 3-Nakambala Leopards 1

Power Dynamos 1-Zanaco 2

Forest Rangers 3-Kitwe United 1

Buildcon 1-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 0

19/08/2018

Nkana-Kabwe Warriors

POSTONED:

Zesco United-New Monze Swallows