Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has disclosed that he will construct a modern conference room at Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II ‘s palace in Chongwe district in partnership with other stakeholders.
This is after the building that houses the conference hall and a restaurant at the Senior Chieftainess’ residence was gutted by fire in April this year.
Mr. Lusambo stated that Senior Chieftainess Mukamambo II of the Soli people deserves a better meeting room that befits her status.
The Minister was speaking at Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya II‘s palace where he also witnessed the demolition of the old structure to pave way for the construction of a new building.
And Senior Chieftainess Nkomenshya II expressed gratitude to the Minister and other partners for expressing interest to put a new structure at her palace.
She disclosed that from time the meeting room was destroyed by fire, she had been attending to matters concerning her subjects outside.
The Chieftainess has pledged to continue supporting the government of day.
Well done Lusambo! Just make sure the organization of arsonists don’t go there Hagain.
This is a corrupt practice. Nkomeshya can hold meetings munsaka. Like the corruption by the traffic police woman, who we now hear has committed suicide and is on her way to hell, PF government will also follow the same way.
How is that a headline
Lusambo must consult a certain bitter man before he sends more people to burn the conference hall. He is bitter and with red eyes!!
Wrong priorities mscheew. I need a puke bucket for this one bcuz surely there must be some kids learning under trees or dilapidated classrooms in Nkomenshya’s jurisdiction.