Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has disclosed that he will construct a modern conference room at Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II ‘s palace in Chongwe district in partnership with other stakeholders.

This is after the building that houses the conference hall and a restaurant at the Senior Chieftainess’ residence was gutted by fire in April this year.

Mr. Lusambo stated that Senior Chieftainess Mukamambo II of the Soli people deserves a better meeting room that befits her status.

The Minister was speaking at Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya II‘s palace where he also witnessed the demolition of the old structure to pave way for the construction of a new building.

And Senior Chieftainess Nkomenshya II expressed gratitude to the Minister and other partners for expressing interest to put a new structure at her palace.

She disclosed that from time the meeting room was destroyed by fire, she had been attending to matters concerning her subjects outside.

The Chieftainess has pledged to continue supporting the government of day.