Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says much as the free movement of people is being advocated for in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), countries must be wary of bad elements that would want to take advantage of the situation.

Mr Kampyongo echoed the sentiments made by SADC Chairman President Hage Geingob during the official opening of the 38th Ordinary -SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Windhoek yesterday.

Mr Kampyongo pointed out that free movement of people in the region as espoused in the Free Trade initiative is a good idea but that the region should be conscious that bad people and activities are stopped.

In an interview with ZANIS in Windhoek today, Mr. Kampyongo pointed out that Zambia and the region should ensure that law enforcement agencies and security wings are always alert to ensure no undesirable elements are allowed to freely move across borders.

He said money laundering must be monitored as countries venture into accepting investments so that industrialization is realized in a legitimate manner.

Meanwhile, Mr Kampyongo says government is grateful for the confidence bestowed on the country and its leadership by SADC member countries.

He explained that President Lungu’s taking over the Troika Organ on Politics, Defence and Security is not a mean achievement considering that a lot of scrutiny especially on the stability of the countfry is taken into consideration before handing such a task to any country.

He said President Lungu is taking up Chairmanship of the Troika Organ at the same time that the Zambian Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja took over the Chairmanship of the Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs’ Co-operation Organisation-SARPCCO from his Angolan counterpart.

Mr Kampyongo explained that it is perfect that Zambia is assuming such leadership roles in the region saying every Zambian should be proud.

He however said President Lungu has added responsibilities especially that he is taking up Chairmanship of the Troika organ at the time many countries in the region are going to the polls.

He said the President will work closely with the President of Namibia and other member states.

President Lungu who has since left Windhoek, Namibia for Lusaka was among several Heads of State and Government at the 38th Ordinary Southern African Development Community-SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government which closed today.

The theme of the summit which is being held at the Safari conference centre is “Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development’’

The theme builds on the focus of the past four SADC summits that looked at how the region can attain industrial development.

Namibian President Hage Geingob assumed the leadership of the regional organisation from his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.