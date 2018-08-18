Vice President Inonge Wina has called on Turkey’s development cooperation wing, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordinating Agency (TIKA) to support Zambia’s economic diversification agenda through mechanization of the agriculture sector.

The Vice President said government would appreciate TIKA’s support in training and imparting skills to small- scale farmers and the youth who want to venture into agriculture.

She stated that Zambia has been dependent on mono- commodities like copper for a long time and also on mon- crops like maize but now the country wants to diversify even in the maize sector to other crops and add value to the crops for export to boost the economy.

Mrs Wina made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with TIKA President Serdar Cam in Ankara today.

This is contained in statement availed to ZANIS today by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian Embassy in Turkey, Jerry Munthali.

Mrs. Wina also urged Turkish investors to consider investing in the tourism, agriculture and energy sectors as they have the experience that Zambia can learn from.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has called for enhanced development cooperation with TIKA to help support the livelihoods of Zambians including strengthening trade relations between the two countries for mutual benefit.

She said government believes that the establishment of TIKA offices in Zambia will strengthen the relationships and develop common interests based on business and trade.

Mrs. Wina added that Zambia appreciates the support rendered by the Turkish government in the health and education sectors.

And TIKA President Serdar Cam, said TIKA has already started working towards implementing the agreements signed between the two countries in Lusaka on July 28, this year.

Dr. Cam assured the Vice President that TIKA has maintained plans to develop new investments and projects within this year despite currency fluctuations that Turkey is experiencing, which has posed budgetary challenges.

He pledged TIKA’s support on Zambia on projects prioritised by government.

The Vice President later held separate bilateral meetings with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Turkey, Binali Yildirim.