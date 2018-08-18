Zesco United revived their 2018 CAF Champions League quarterfinal hopes today following a resounding 3-0 away win over Mbabane Swallows.

The victory in Manzini was Zesco first Group D win after collecting two points in their last four games.

Zesco needed to win their penultimate Group D round this weekend to keep their mathematical chances of qualifying to the quarterfinals alive- and they did that in style.

Chipolopolo striker Lazarus Kambole scored a first half hat-trick to also take his tally in the competition this season to six goals.

Kambole struck in the 38th, 40th and 43rd minutes to see Zesco jump from bottom to second on 5 points ahead of this evenings top two clash between leaders Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia and Premiero de Agosto of Angola who clash in Sousse.

Etoile have 10 points, Agosto have 5 while Swallows are bottom on 4 points.

Zesco host Etoile on August 28 in Ndola while Swallows travel to Luanda on the same date to know their Group D fate.