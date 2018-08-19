Etoile du Sahel failed to do Zesco United a favour in Saturday’s late night Group D kickoff at home in Tunisia against Primeiro de Agosto of Angola.

Etoile snatched a last minute equalizer at home in Sousse to finish 1-1 with their Angolan opponents.

Dani put Agosto ahead in the 11th minute and the score line remained that way until the 88th minute when Amine Chermiti levelled matters to see Etoile escape a first Group D loss, particularly at home.

The result keeps Agosto second on 6 points, one more than third placed Zesco.

Victory for Agosto on August 28 at home in Luanda against bottom placed Mbabane Swallows, who have 4 points, will end Zesco’s quarterfinal interest.

Zesco will host Etoile on the same date in Ndola.

Meanwhile, Etoile had qualified with two games in charge but Saturday’s draw confirms that they finish top of Group D on an unassailable 11 points.