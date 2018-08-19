The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has called for a meeting with Intelligent Mobility Solutions, the company that has been engaged to manage the speed camera system regarding the possibility of waiving off fines slapped on motorists.

RTSA Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko says the meeting which is due to take place on Monday will discuss modalities and iron out concerns by the public.

Mr. Soko admits that the rolling out of the speed cameras was done amidst improper and lack of signage on the roads which the institution will seek to correct going forward.

He says the road agency has since started putting up all the necessary road signage on roads that have speed cameras.

Mr. Soko adds that speed limits on selected sections of roads such as Lusaka’s Great East and Kafue Roads will be upgraded from the average 60 to 80 kilometers per hour.

And Mr. Soko says RTSA may consider reducing the 300 Kwacha speed fine once it carries out a motor vehicle census, an activity which he says has already started.

He has revealed that the Road Safety ACT requires that a census is conducted every 10 years and that no census has been done since independence.

Mr. Soko has told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that the country has 7-hundred and 65-thousand vehicles and that only half are registered with RTSA.

He said this makes it difficult for the agency to re-look at some fines and systems that members of the public are complaining about.