The 38th Ordinary Southern African Development Community-SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government has closed with calls for countries to deliver on the promises for infrastructure development.

SADC Chairperson Hage Geingob called on the leaders in the region to ensure the decisions made are turned into actions that will yield positive results for the people.

Dr Geingob who is also President of Namibia said governments in the region should also deliver on the promise of youth empowerment and deliver sustainable development that will result in the upliftment of the people in the SADC.

He emphasized the call for peace and security to be maintained in the region in order to create a conducive environment for sustainable development through integration.

Dr Geingob challenged member states to ensure the themes for the summit are operationalized beyond one year in order to ensure that the underlying objective of industrialization of the SADC is achieved.

Meanwhile, the Summit approved the operationalization of the SADC University of Transformation in the form of virtual university to focus on entrepreneurship, innovations among other.

This is contained in a communique of the SADC 38th Summit read by the Executive Secretary Stergomena Lawrence Tax.

The summit further urged member states that have not yet signed or ratified the Tripartite Free Trade Area-TFTA agreement to do so.

And the summit has noted the overall decline in food production in the region for the 2017/2018 crop season and urged member states to put in place measures to tackle food insecurity.

The summit has elected President Lungu as Chairperson for the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation while President Emmerson Mnagagwa of Zimbabwe was elected incoming Chairperson.

President Lungu and his entourage have since left Windhoek, Namibia for Zambia.

The theme of the summit which was held at the Safari conference centre was “Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development’’