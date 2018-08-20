Fire has gutted part of the office of the Permanent Secretary in Western Province.

A check by ZANIS at the Provincial Administration this morning found the ceiling of the reception partly destroyed.

And Western Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Sibanze Simuchoba who confirmed the incident stated that the fire was caused by a short circuit from a water dispenser which run out of water.

Mr. Simuchoba said the fire which started in the night was immediately quenched by the fire response team which was alerted minutes after it started.

The PS said the quick response from the fire fighters stopped the fire from spreading to the other parts of the office.

Mr. Simuchoba said although a detailed report has not yet been finalised by the department of public infrastructure, it is certain that the ceiling of the reception will need to be replaced.

In another development, Western Province PS Sibanze Simuchoba, said Government is committed to improve the status of roads in the province.

Speaking to ZANIS in Mongu today, Mr. Simuchoba cited Sikongo-Kalabo road as one of the roads receiving government’s attention.

He disclosed that the contractor for the road is already on site awaiting funds before commencement of the works.

Mr. Simuchoba said government is aware of the economic importance the Sikongo-Kalabo road plays hence, its decision to work on it this year.

He said once the 85 kilometer stretch is improved, it will enhance trade between Zambia and Angola.

Mr. Simuchoba has appealed to the people of the province to be patient with government as it solicits for funds to work on the major roads in the province.