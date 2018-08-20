The Lusaka High Court has set August 30,2018 as date for hearing of the case where UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema alleged that his right to be heard was violated when the Constitutional court threw away his election petition.

High court Judge Mwila Chitabo adjourned the matter at the request of Mr. Hichilema’s legal counsel.

The lawyers asked the court for an adjournment because they have no instructions from their client.

It was at this point that Judge Chitabo awarded costs to the State before adjourning the case.

The case came back to the High court after the Supreme court threw away Mr. Hichilema’s appeal in which he wanted Judge CHITABO to recue himself from handling the matter because of perceived bias.

In this case, the State is represented by Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, Francis Mwale and Joe Simachela.

Mr. Hichilema is being represented by Marshal Muchende and Robert Simeza among others.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has upheld the election of UPND Kapiri Mposhi Constituency candidate Stanley Kakubo as the duly elected member of Parliament in the 2016 General Election.

The Court observed that the grounds upon which the High Court upheld Mr. Kakubo’s election had merit.

In this matter PF’s Chrispin Siingwa petitioned the election of Mr. Kakubo on account of electoral malpractice.

But in its finding the Constitution Court observed that the allegations were not proved by Mr. Siingwa.

Constitution Court Judge Enock Mulembe said there are no reasons for him to overturn the decision of the court below.