North-Western Province Patriotic Front (PF) Secretariat has dismissed claims that the United Party for National Development (UPND) Kalengwa Ward Councilor in Mufumbwe district, Ronald Mwanaumo is being offered a job to resign from his party.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, PF Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary, Tom Mushinge has dispelled the claims that are going round on social media that Mr. Mwanaumo was forced to resign to join the PF in exchange for a job.

Dr. Mushinge said the party has at no time offered Mr. Mwanaumo a job as a Police Officer in the province.

He clarified that it is actually the councilor who was soliciting for a job when he took the resignation letter to the PF Provincial office but he was told that the party does not have the capacity to employ him.

Dr. Mushinge explained that the party has no hand in offering employment to anyone as they are not the employers but the government.

He said the councilor wrote the letter dated 31st of August 2018, on his own and gave reasons that his party has poor leadership and wanted to identify himself with a progressive party.

According to the social media update, Mr. Mwanaumo refuted the claims of writing any resignation letter and insists that he is still the Ward Councilor.

However, Mufumbwe District Council Secretary, Simasiku Malumo could not pass a comment when contacted as he needed some clarification from the chairperson who was not reachable by press time.