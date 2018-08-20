The planned relaunch of Zambia Airways has been deferred to January 1st 2019.

It was planned that the new Zambia Airways will take to the skies on October 24th this year, on the occasion of Zambia’s 54th independence anniversary.

But it was announced during the signing ceremony of a shareholder agreement between the Industrial Development Corporation and Ethiopian Airlines that the inaugural flight will only take off on January 1st, 2019.

According to the agreement, IDC owns 55 percent of the shares while Ethiopian Airways has 45 percent.

The Airline has an initial startup capital of US$30 million dollars.

IDC Chief Executive officer Mateyo Kaluba said the establishment of the national airline will deepen and strengthen growth in the country’s industrialization.

On the other hand, Ethiopian Airlines Group Executive Officer Tewolde Gebremarian said his firm will work hard to ensure Zambia Airways succeeds.