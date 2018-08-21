Players at Nchanga Rangers have continued to protest over unpaid monthly wages.

Nchanga players on Monday boycotted training demanding their two months arrears.

This is a setback for Nchanga ahead of Wednesday’s rescheduled match against Lusaka Dynamos in Lusaka.

Nchanga at the weekend posted a rare victory when edging Nkwazi 1-0 at home in Chingola.

“Players refused to train because they are owed two months wages. This is sad as we are preparing to face Lusaka Dynamos. We are just hoping that the situation improves, “sources at Nchanga said.

Struggling Nchanga are second bottom in the FAZ Super Division with 21 points from 28 matches.

Player’s protests over unpaid wages are not new at Nchanga.