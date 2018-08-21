Director General of Higher Education Authority (HEA), Stephen Simukanga, said there is need for a policy that seeks to improve relevance, access and financing of Higher Education.

Speaking during the validation meeting for the Draft Higher Education Policy at Mulungushi University in Kapiri Mposhi district today, Prof. Simukanga said Ministry of Higher Education is a stand-alone which require a policy specifically to address issues in higher learning institutions.

Prof. Simukanga said quality of education has been compromised in the country hence, the need to strengthen the policy provisions in order to produce quality graduates.

At the same function, Ministry of Higher Education Acting Director for Planning and Development, Succeed Mubanga, says government will partner with the private sector in improving the quality of graduates in the country.

Mr. Mubanga said currently, the country is facing numerous challenges in delivering quality education which requires collaborative efforts with the private sector in order to develop the nation.

Speaking during the validation meeting for the Draft Higher Education Policy at Mulungushi University in Kapiri Mposhi district today, Mr. Mubanga said lack of access to University Education and the low caliber of graduates remains a challenge.

He said the policy will be able to address some of the challenges because it will guide the interventions in the sector for the next five years.

He observed that the regulatory and institutional framework will give direction for the implementation of the policy.

He added that by so doing, the policy will help transform the quality in institutions of Higher Education because it seeks the active involvement of the private sector in service delivery.

Mr. Mubanga noted that promotion of research and publications which has been missing will be emphasised and will help change the landscape of learning in institutions of higher learning.

He disclosed that implementation of the Higher Education Policy in draft will commence before the end of the year.