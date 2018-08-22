The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has refuted claims circulating on social media suggesting that the authority is recruiting field staff.

The firm revealed in a statement made available by CSO Acting Director for Census and Statistics Goodson Sinyanga, that they are not conducting the alleged survey, or recruiting any personnel, as being suggested by reports circulating on social media.

Mr Sinyanga further says that the authority is not in recognition of a Research and Enumeration department, and neither is a Kolala Chomba part of the firm’s staff.

He cautioned the public to treat the advert circulating on social media offering employment to field staff as fake.

Mr. Sinyenga said that CSO has its own formal way of advertising for survey recruitment, which is usually communicated in the right.

Recently people have been purporting to be who they are not on internet social media sites.

And the police are currently on the ground working to catch these culprits.