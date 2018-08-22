An academician from Lusaka Apex Medical University, Prof Tuckson Lambert has welcomed government’s move to come up with a policy requiring higher learning institutions to improve service delivery in the country.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the validation meeting for the draft higher education policy at Mulungushi University in Kapiri Mposhi District yesterday, Prof Lambert said with the new policy, institutions of higher learning will achieve quality in graduates who are churned out on the market.

“The validation meeting is an opportunity for institutions of higher learning to share knowledge with a view of expanding their horizon an effort to absorb more school leavers, “ he said.

Prof Lambert also said a skilled and knowledgeable human resource is critical for the development of the nation adding that to achieve this feat institutions of higher learning should strive to ensure quality.

“Apex University is already buying into the draft policy and has embarked on a staff development fellowship program and has employed highly specialized expatriates especially in basic sciences, “ said the Academician.

He has expressed confidence that the staff development fellowship programme at Lusaka Apex Medical University will improve the quality of graduates passing through the institution.

The academician has implored institutions of higher learning in the country to embrace staff development programs because it is the only sure way of producing quality graduates.