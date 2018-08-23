Construction of the airport infrastructure at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport is progressing well.

Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) Communications and Brand Manager, Mweembe Sikaulu indicates that the overall percentage of the works stands at 75 percent and are expected to be completed in October 2019.

Ms. Sikaulu noted that the new passenger terminal is at 82 percent, while the Presidential Pavilion and the cargo terminal are at 81 and 85 percent respectively.

She also indicated that the rescue fire service station is at 98 percent complete.

And Ms. Sikaulu further revealed that the airport shopping mall is at 70 percent, airport office complex at 65 percent, while the hotel stands at 73 percent.

She was speaking during a conducted media tour of the construction of the airport infrastructure in Lusaka yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ms. Sikaulu noted that the completion of infrastructure projects at the international airport will help in addressing the anticipated increase in traffic, cargo volumes and passenger numbers.

She also added that the shopping mall will be able to provide service to residents within meanwood, and the surrounding areas including the airport users.

The total cost for the on-going works at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport is at a cost of 360 million United States dollars.