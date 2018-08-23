Construction of the airport infrastructure at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport is progressing well.
Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) Communications and Brand Manager, Mweembe Sikaulu indicates that the overall percentage of the works stands at 75 percent and are expected to be completed in October 2019.
Ms. Sikaulu noted that the new passenger terminal is at 82 percent, while the Presidential Pavilion and the cargo terminal are at 81 and 85 percent respectively.
She also indicated that the rescue fire service station is at 98 percent complete.
And Ms. Sikaulu further revealed that the airport shopping mall is at 70 percent, airport office complex at 65 percent, while the hotel stands at 73 percent.
She was speaking during a conducted media tour of the construction of the airport infrastructure in Lusaka yesterday.
Meanwhile, Ms. Sikaulu noted that the completion of infrastructure projects at the international airport will help in addressing the anticipated increase in traffic, cargo volumes and passenger numbers.
She also added that the shopping mall will be able to provide service to residents within meanwood, and the surrounding areas including the airport users.
The total cost for the on-going works at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport is at a cost of 360 million United States dollars.
Old news! Delayed by Corruption.
Why the Chinese letters on the signage?
Maybe its bcoz KKIA will be grabbed away by tu ma Chinese like they grabbed port in Sri lanka.
Zambian govt is stone-broke to be able to repay $360 million on top of Eurobonds & other Chinese road loans.
DeadNBC was grabbed by tu ma Choncholiz bcoz Govt failed to repay $25 million loan. What more $360 million?
Lungu & his PF00Lish regime are auctioning national assets to foreigners, e.g. RATSA, Indeni, DeadNBC, Nitrogen Chemicals, markets etc. KKIA is next.
We’ll see if the final product will be worth the USD360 million, coz all I see there is GLASS!!!!!
Senagal just completed a better terminal for $500m but i guess this is still far better than the old stoneage KKIA terminal .And you don’t need a KKIA mall what’s more important is a duty free complex.
our kids were born whilst they were still claiming to extend this airport. my kids arw now grown and even used the same airport to travel abroad for school and still nothing has changed. life under pf
after completion ALL chinese-scripted directions and borads MUST be removed, english is the official zambian language !! That goes for ALL chinese constructed/funded Projects in Zambia !!
Far much better than the stone age airport. But …. wait a minute – too much glass. Who chose this design. I am sure we were availed choices but this one – NO. What happens when cadres start throwing stones at each other at the airport whilst waiting for their president. I am sure there were better designs to choose from even cheaper because glass – glass – glass is expensive. Any good job machocholi you have done us wonders. We just lack good choices.
Disaster!!!